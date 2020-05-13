All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:36 PM

4420 Fremont Lane

4420 Fremont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Fremont Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Fremont Lane have any available units?
4420 Fremont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Fremont Lane have?
Some of 4420 Fremont Lane's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Fremont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Fremont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Fremont Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4420 Fremont Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4420 Fremont Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Fremont Lane offers parking.
Does 4420 Fremont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Fremont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Fremont Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Fremont Lane has a pool.
Does 4420 Fremont Lane have accessible units?
No, 4420 Fremont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Fremont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Fremont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

