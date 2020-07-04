4417 Stromboli Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Located in exemplary Plano ISD with 5 bedrms, 3 full bath, game rm & high ceiling living rm. 3' extended garage for extra storage! Great floor plan with kitchen open to family rm & nook with backyard view. Well maintained. New paint. New engineered wood, carpet & light fixtures. Granite counter & Marble tile in kitchen, lots of cabinet space. Storm doors. Frameless shower. Ceramic tiles wall in 2nd bath. Ceiling fan in bedrms, game rm & garage. Landscaping with timer lights & maint free rubber mulch. Extended patio, stamped concrete. Insulated garage door, programmable door close. Drip irrigation.