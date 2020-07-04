All apartments in Plano
4417 Stromboli Drive

Location

4417 Stromboli Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in exemplary Plano ISD with 5 bedrms, 3 full bath, game rm & high ceiling living rm. 3' extended garage for extra storage! Great floor plan with kitchen open to family rm & nook with backyard view. Well maintained. New paint. New engineered wood, carpet & light fixtures. Granite counter & Marble tile in kitchen, lots of cabinet space. Storm doors. Frameless shower. Ceramic tiles wall in 2nd bath. Ceiling fan in bedrms, game rm & garage. Landscaping with timer lights & maint free rubber mulch. Extended patio, stamped concrete. Insulated garage door, programmable door close. Drip irrigation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Stromboli Drive have any available units?
4417 Stromboli Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Stromboli Drive have?
Some of 4417 Stromboli Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Stromboli Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Stromboli Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Stromboli Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Stromboli Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4417 Stromboli Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4417 Stromboli Drive offers parking.
Does 4417 Stromboli Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4417 Stromboli Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Stromboli Drive have a pool?
No, 4417 Stromboli Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Stromboli Drive have accessible units?
No, 4417 Stromboli Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Stromboli Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Stromboli Drive has units with dishwashers.

