4404 Ballinger Drive
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:27 PM

4404 Ballinger Drive

4404 Ballinger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4404 Ballinger Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super cute house, with fresh paint and new laminate floors! Gorgeous custom cabinets in bath and kitchen areas. Wonderful sun room to sit and relax before jumping into the sparkling pool. Crown mounding, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace and wet bar in the living area. Wonderful vaulted ceilings and tons of windows allow for natural light throughout the floorplan. Rear entry 2 car garage! No smokers, No pets! Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Ballinger Drive have any available units?
4404 Ballinger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4404 Ballinger Drive have?
Some of 4404 Ballinger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Ballinger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Ballinger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Ballinger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Ballinger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4404 Ballinger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4404 Ballinger Drive offers parking.
Does 4404 Ballinger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Ballinger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Ballinger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4404 Ballinger Drive has a pool.
Does 4404 Ballinger Drive have accessible units?
No, 4404 Ballinger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Ballinger Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Ballinger Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

