4404 Ballinger Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Super cute house, with fresh paint and new laminate floors! Gorgeous custom cabinets in bath and kitchen areas. Wonderful sun room to sit and relax before jumping into the sparkling pool. Crown mounding, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood burning fireplace and wet bar in the living area. Wonderful vaulted ceilings and tons of windows allow for natural light throughout the floorplan. Rear entry 2 car garage! No smokers, No pets! Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.