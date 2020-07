Amenities

Best location and school district! Beautifully taken care of home in the heart of Plano. 4 bedroom, 2 living areas plus a study. kitchen and Master bath just updated! Two Brand new HVAC units! 2016 Fence, 2015 paint. Walking distance to elementary, community pool, park and green belt with walking and bike trails. MUST SEE!