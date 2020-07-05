4324 Larkel Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! Beautifully Maintained And Updated Home In A Great Location. Split Floorplan With Oversized Bedroom & Full Bath Down! Interior Features Include Updated Flooring, Custom Light Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, Two Inch Blinds, TONS Of Natural Light, Modern Paint Colors & Design, Gas Logs, Crown Moldings, Study, Bright & Open Formal Dining, Large Flex Space, Huge Master Bedroom With Custom Bathroom & Closet Upstairs. Unbelievable Chef's Kitchen With Quarts Counters, Amazing Tile Flooring, Custom Cabinetry, Subway Backsplash, SS Appliances Including Double Ovens, Huge Island, Farm Sink & Updated Faucet. Exterior Features Include A Beautiful Front Porch, Landscaping, Side Patio, Gutters & Private Fence!