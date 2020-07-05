All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4324 Larkel Street

4324 Larkel Street · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Larkel Street, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MUST SEE! Beautifully Maintained And Updated Home In A Great Location. Split Floorplan With Oversized Bedroom & Full Bath Down! Interior Features Include Updated Flooring, Custom Light Fixtures, Recessed Lighting, Two Inch Blinds, TONS Of Natural Light, Modern Paint Colors & Design, Gas Logs, Crown Moldings, Study, Bright & Open Formal Dining, Large Flex Space, Huge Master Bedroom With Custom Bathroom & Closet Upstairs. Unbelievable Chef's Kitchen With Quarts Counters, Amazing Tile Flooring, Custom Cabinetry, Subway Backsplash, SS Appliances Including Double Ovens, Huge Island, Farm Sink & Updated Faucet. Exterior Features Include A Beautiful Front Porch, Landscaping, Side Patio, Gutters & Private Fence!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 Larkel Street have any available units?
4324 Larkel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 Larkel Street have?
Some of 4324 Larkel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 Larkel Street currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Larkel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Larkel Street pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Larkel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4324 Larkel Street offer parking?
Yes, 4324 Larkel Street offers parking.
Does 4324 Larkel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Larkel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Larkel Street have a pool?
No, 4324 Larkel Street does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Larkel Street have accessible units?
No, 4324 Larkel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Larkel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 Larkel Street has units with dishwashers.

