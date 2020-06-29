All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:03 AM

4316 Sendero Trail

4316 Sendero Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4316 Sendero Trail, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful & well maintained highland home in sought after W Plano surrounded by top schools.5 BRs, 3.5 Baths, 3 living areas.High ceilings.Hardwood through out first floor.FM living w vaulted ceilings & crown molding.FM dining has crown molding and chair rail.Island kitchen w granite countertops,overlooks family RM wall of window.Breakfast w bay windows.Master BR has crown molding & wall of windows.Master bath w corner tub,separated vanities & shower.Study or 2nd BR on 1st floor w closet.Large game RM with bay window & vaulted ceiling upstairs.3 bedrooms w 2 full bath up (1 Jake & Jill).Sparkling pool&plenty space for gardening&outdoor.minutes to Legacy west&Stonebriar mall,easy access to HWY121,DNT&Preston Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Sendero Trail have any available units?
4316 Sendero Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4316 Sendero Trail have?
Some of 4316 Sendero Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4316 Sendero Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Sendero Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Sendero Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4316 Sendero Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4316 Sendero Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4316 Sendero Trail offers parking.
Does 4316 Sendero Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Sendero Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Sendero Trail have a pool?
Yes, 4316 Sendero Trail has a pool.
Does 4316 Sendero Trail have accessible units?
No, 4316 Sendero Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Sendero Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4316 Sendero Trail has units with dishwashers.

