4316 Sendero Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Beautiful & well maintained highland home in sought after W Plano surrounded by top schools.5 BRs, 3.5 Baths, 3 living areas.High ceilings.Hardwood through out first floor.FM living w vaulted ceilings & crown molding.FM dining has crown molding and chair rail.Island kitchen w granite countertops,overlooks family RM wall of window.Breakfast w bay windows.Master BR has crown molding & wall of windows.Master bath w corner tub,separated vanities & shower.Study or 2nd BR on 1st floor w closet.Large game RM with bay window & vaulted ceiling upstairs.3 bedrooms w 2 full bath up (1 Jake & Jill).Sparkling pool&plenty space for gardening&outdoor.minutes to Legacy west&Stonebriar mall,easy access to HWY121,DNT&Preston Rd.