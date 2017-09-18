4253 Creekstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Nestled in the Trees!*Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath*Adjacent to Green Belt & Hike & Bike Trails*2 Car Rear entry Garage*2 Story Front Entry with Curved Staircase*Bright,Open & Airy with Vaulted Ceilings*Family Room with Gas logs fireplace*Dining area off kitchen & Family*Eat-in Kitchen with Breakfast bar & Island*Powder Bath*Upstairs loft with Built-In Bookshelves*2 Bedrooms & Full Bath Up*Standup storage area under stairs*Covered back Patio*New Roof Spring 2017*Fresh Paint Inside & out-2017*Updated Hot Water heater-2015*New Garage door opener-2017*New Garbage Disposal-2017*All Laminate & flooring throughout-2012*Built-In desk & Planning Center in Kitchen*Updated cabinets-2013*Split Master Suite Down with Walk-In