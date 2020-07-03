Rent Calculator
4213 Karen Court
4213 Karen Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4213 Karen Court, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new blinds and so much more. Site on corner lot. In Plano ISD. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4213 Karen Court have any available units?
4213 Karen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4213 Karen Court have?
Some of 4213 Karen Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4213 Karen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Karen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Karen Court pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Karen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4213 Karen Court offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Karen Court offers parking.
Does 4213 Karen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Karen Court have a pool?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Karen Court have accessible units?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Karen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Karen Court has units with dishwashers.
