All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4213 Karen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4213 Karen Court
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:53 AM

4213 Karen Court

4213 Karen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4213 Karen Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new blinds and so much more. Site on corner lot. In Plano ISD. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Karen Court have any available units?
4213 Karen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Karen Court have?
Some of 4213 Karen Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Karen Court currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Karen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Karen Court pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Karen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4213 Karen Court offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Karen Court offers parking.
Does 4213 Karen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Karen Court have a pool?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Karen Court have accessible units?
No, 4213 Karen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Karen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Karen Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District