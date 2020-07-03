All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 29 2019 at 4:13 PM

4212 Rosita Court

4212 Rosita Court
Location

4212 Rosita Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,187 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Rosita Court have any available units?
4212 Rosita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Rosita Court have?
Some of 4212 Rosita Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Rosita Court currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Rosita Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Rosita Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Rosita Court is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Rosita Court offer parking?
No, 4212 Rosita Court does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Rosita Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Rosita Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Rosita Court have a pool?
No, 4212 Rosita Court does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Rosita Court have accessible units?
No, 4212 Rosita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Rosita Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Rosita Court does not have units with dishwashers.

