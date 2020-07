Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in a great location. Owner Willing to paint for an accepted lease. Near all major roads, Legacy, I-75, etc. Very clean. Easy to show. Granite countertops, includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Nice Backyard space. HOA takes care of yard maintenance. Owner Pays HOA. - Community offers Pool, park, Basketball court, Dog park. Walk to shopping, etc. Owner willing to paint unit for extended lease term.