4204 Warminster Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room tennis court

Perfectly located and beautifully updated home in Stonewood Glen community. North facing w loads of natural light, gorgeous front elevation, soaring 2 story ceilings, hardwood floors, designer paint & much more. Spacious Master bed w bay windows & updated bath. Addtn Guest Bedroom down w full bath. Gourmet kitchen w Granite Counters & island, White tile bksplash, built in dble ovens, dbl SS sinks & brkfast bar. Big backyard for kids & fur babies. 3 Car garage. Upstairs 3 Beds & 2 baths + game room. Fridge & WD included. Walking trails, tennis courts & community pool within walking distance. Minutes away from all major Highways. Close to Malls, Theaters & Restaurants. Top Rated Plano schools !!