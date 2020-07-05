All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:41 PM

4204 Warminster Drive

4204 Warminster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Warminster Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Perfectly located and beautifully updated home in Stonewood Glen community. North facing w loads of natural light, gorgeous front elevation, soaring 2 story ceilings, hardwood floors, designer paint & much more. Spacious Master bed w bay windows & updated bath. Addtn Guest Bedroom down w full bath. Gourmet kitchen w Granite Counters & island, White tile bksplash, built in dble ovens, dbl SS sinks & brkfast bar. Big backyard for kids & fur babies. 3 Car garage. Upstairs 3 Beds & 2 baths + game room. Fridge & WD included. Walking trails, tennis courts & community pool within walking distance. Minutes away from all major Highways. Close to Malls, Theaters & Restaurants. Top Rated Plano schools !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Warminster Drive have any available units?
4204 Warminster Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Warminster Drive have?
Some of 4204 Warminster Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Warminster Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Warminster Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Warminster Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Warminster Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4204 Warminster Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Warminster Drive offers parking.
Does 4204 Warminster Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Warminster Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Warminster Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Warminster Drive has a pool.
Does 4204 Warminster Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Warminster Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Warminster Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Warminster Drive has units with dishwashers.

