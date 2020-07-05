All apartments in Plano
February 28 2020

4204 Mildenhall Drive

4204 Mildenhall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4204 Mildenhall Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GRAND FORMAL ENTRY, vaulted ceilings, formal LA, elegant winding staircase. Hardwoods, 18-in tile, Gourmet kitchen w-Chefs island, Granite countertops, Maple cabinets. Roomy floorpan, Private 2nd stairway, 3-Car garage, Covered patio, Fruit trees. Close to shopping, Schools, Dining, Entertainment. Perfect home-school layout! Near community Pool, Tennis Courts, Walking trail. New roof 2019. Sod back yard 2019. Water heater 2017. Double oven 2019. Fresh paint throughout 2019. Many light & plumbing fixtures 2019. Fence stained 2019. Home is nice blend of formal areas for entertaining, mixed with private areas for family enjoyment and relaxation. Master down. 2nd Master (or office) downstairs with adjoining bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have any available units?
4204 Mildenhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have?
Some of 4204 Mildenhall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4204 Mildenhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4204 Mildenhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4204 Mildenhall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4204 Mildenhall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4204 Mildenhall Drive offers parking.
Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4204 Mildenhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4204 Mildenhall Drive has a pool.
Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4204 Mildenhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4204 Mildenhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4204 Mildenhall Drive has units with dishwashers.

