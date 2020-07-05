4204 Mildenhall Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

GRAND FORMAL ENTRY, vaulted ceilings, formal LA, elegant winding staircase. Hardwoods, 18-in tile, Gourmet kitchen w-Chefs island, Granite countertops, Maple cabinets. Roomy floorpan, Private 2nd stairway, 3-Car garage, Covered patio, Fruit trees. Close to shopping, Schools, Dining, Entertainment. Perfect home-school layout! Near community Pool, Tennis Courts, Walking trail. New roof 2019. Sod back yard 2019. Water heater 2017. Double oven 2019. Fresh paint throughout 2019. Many light & plumbing fixtures 2019. Fence stained 2019. Home is nice blend of formal areas for entertaining, mixed with private areas for family enjoyment and relaxation. Master down. 2nd Master (or office) downstairs with adjoining bath.