Your dream home is almost ready and photos are coming very soon, but don't wait you can still apply online at www.msrenewal.com! You will soon discover all the lovely updates made to this home! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have any available units?
4129 Whitehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4129 Whitehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Whitehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Whitehaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Whitehaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
