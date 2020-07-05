All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4129 Whitehaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4129 Whitehaven Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4129 Whitehaven Drive

4129 Whitehaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4129 Whitehaven Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your dream home is almost ready and photos are coming very soon, but don't wait you can still apply online at www.msrenewal.com! You will soon discover all the lovely updates made to this home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have any available units?
4129 Whitehaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4129 Whitehaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Whitehaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Whitehaven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Whitehaven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive offer parking?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have a pool?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Whitehaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Whitehaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District