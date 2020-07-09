All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4128 Nightfall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4128 Nightfall Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:11 PM

4128 Nightfall Drive

4128 Nightfall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4128 Nightfall Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Super 4 bedroom with large family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings*separate office or playroom and dining room*very spacious secondary rooms*neutral colors*easy flow for entertaining family and friends*Luxury vinyl planks through-out mature trees with nice size backyard* Close to shopping and restaurants*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4128 Nightfall Drive have any available units?
4128 Nightfall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4128 Nightfall Drive have?
Some of 4128 Nightfall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4128 Nightfall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4128 Nightfall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4128 Nightfall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4128 Nightfall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4128 Nightfall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4128 Nightfall Drive offers parking.
Does 4128 Nightfall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4128 Nightfall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4128 Nightfall Drive have a pool?
No, 4128 Nightfall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4128 Nightfall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4128 Nightfall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4128 Nightfall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4128 Nightfall Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District