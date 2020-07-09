4128 Nightfall Drive

**Super 4 bedroom with large family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings*separate office or playroom and dining room*very spacious secondary rooms*neutral colors*easy flow for entertaining family and friends*Luxury vinyl planks through-out mature trees with nice size backyard* Close to shopping and restaurants*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
