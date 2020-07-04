All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4116 Midnight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4116 Midnight Drive
Last updated March 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

4116 Midnight Drive

4116 Midnight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4116 Midnight Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,794 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Midnight Drive have any available units?
4116 Midnight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4116 Midnight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Midnight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Midnight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Midnight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive offer parking?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive have a pool?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive have accessible units?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Midnight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Midnight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District