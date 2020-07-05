All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:39 PM

4113 San Mateo Drive

4113 San Mateo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4113 San Mateo Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice neighborhood, PISD schools. Ceramic tile in Kitchen, dining room and bathrooms.Laminated wood floor throughout living room and bedrooms. Kitchen refrigerator is included. Yard Care is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4113 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
4113 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4113 San Mateo Drive have?
Some of 4113 San Mateo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4113 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4113 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4113 San Mateo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4113 San Mateo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4113 San Mateo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4113 San Mateo Drive offers parking.
Does 4113 San Mateo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4113 San Mateo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4113 San Mateo Drive have a pool?
No, 4113 San Mateo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4113 San Mateo Drive have accessible units?
No, 4113 San Mateo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4113 San Mateo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4113 San Mateo Drive has units with dishwashers.

