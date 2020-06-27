All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:31 AM

4108 Desert Garden Drive

Location

4108 Desert Garden Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Don’t miss this exceptional Industrial Modern Transitional style home. Transformed from top to bottom, inside & out. Bright open floor plan w solid wood floors in expansive living-dining areas, white walls, soft gray cabinetry. granite countertops, 10’ sleek black island w breakfast bar, wine rack, wine frig, shelving & storage. Unique kitchen design w Gas range, Subzero, walk-in pantry. Master retreat w sitting area, soaking tub & spa shower. Big bedrooms w plush carpet, 2 w Jack Jill bath, 4th guest room w adjacent guest bath. Large laundry & lots of closets! Like-new home in established neighborhood! Near 190, NDT, 75, Hospitals, Shopping, Food, hike & bike trails, DART.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have any available units?
4108 Desert Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have?
Some of 4108 Desert Garden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Desert Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Desert Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Desert Garden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4108 Desert Garden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Desert Garden Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Desert Garden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Desert Garden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Desert Garden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Desert Garden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Desert Garden Drive has units with dishwashers.

