4108 Desert Garden Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub

Don’t miss this exceptional Industrial Modern Transitional style home. Transformed from top to bottom, inside & out. Bright open floor plan w solid wood floors in expansive living-dining areas, white walls, soft gray cabinetry. granite countertops, 10’ sleek black island w breakfast bar, wine rack, wine frig, shelving & storage. Unique kitchen design w Gas range, Subzero, walk-in pantry. Master retreat w sitting area, soaking tub & spa shower. Big bedrooms w plush carpet, 2 w Jack Jill bath, 4th guest room w adjacent guest bath. Large laundry & lots of closets! Like-new home in established neighborhood! Near 190, NDT, 75, Hospitals, Shopping, Food, hike & bike trails, DART.