4105 Prospect Lane
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:22 PM

4105 Prospect Lane

4105 Prospect Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Prospect Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,730 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open concept kitchen with updated counter tops. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Prospect Lane have any available units?
4105 Prospect Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4105 Prospect Lane have?
Some of 4105 Prospect Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Prospect Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Prospect Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Prospect Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Prospect Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Prospect Lane offer parking?
No, 4105 Prospect Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4105 Prospect Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Prospect Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Prospect Lane have a pool?
No, 4105 Prospect Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Prospect Lane have accessible units?
No, 4105 Prospect Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Prospect Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Prospect Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

