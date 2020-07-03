Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4101 Midnight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4101 Midnight Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4101 Midnight Drive
4101 Midnight Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4101 Midnight Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood, perfect family home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have any available units?
4101 Midnight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4101 Midnight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Midnight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Midnight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive offer parking?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District