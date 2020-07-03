All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4101 Midnight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4101 Midnight Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:57 AM

4101 Midnight Drive

4101 Midnight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4101 Midnight Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Beautiful home on a large lot in a quiet neighborhood, perfect family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Midnight Drive have any available units?
4101 Midnight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4101 Midnight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Midnight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Midnight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive offer parking?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4101 Midnight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4101 Midnight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District