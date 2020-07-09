All apartments in Plano
4100 Kite Meadow Drive
4100 Kite Meadow Drive

4100 Kite Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4100 Kite Meadow Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand two story custom home in sought after Stoney Hollow available for lease across from nature trail and creek! Dramatic two story entry with sweeping staircase with wrought iron balustrades. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplash, center island; open to two story spacious family room adorned by fireplace with double fluted custom mantle. New carpet and paint. All information is deemed correct, leasing agent and leaser responsible for verifying all information in listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have any available units?
4100 Kite Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have?
Some of 4100 Kite Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Kite Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Kite Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Kite Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Kite Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Kite Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

