4100 Kite Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Grand two story custom home in sought after Stoney Hollow available for lease across from nature trail and creek! Dramatic two story entry with sweeping staircase with wrought iron balustrades. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplash, center island; open to two story spacious family room adorned by fireplace with double fluted custom mantle. New carpet and paint. All information is deemed correct, leasing agent and leaser responsible for verifying all information in listing.