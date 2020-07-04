Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4032 Raphael Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:34 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4032 Raphael Drive
4032 Raphael Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4032 Raphael Drive, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled and upgraded 3 Bedroom Single family house at great location. Very closed to parks and walking distance to Daffron Elementary School Plano.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4032 Raphael Drive have any available units?
4032 Raphael Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4032 Raphael Drive have?
Some of 4032 Raphael Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4032 Raphael Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4032 Raphael Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4032 Raphael Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4032 Raphael Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4032 Raphael Drive offer parking?
No, 4032 Raphael Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4032 Raphael Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4032 Raphael Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4032 Raphael Drive have a pool?
No, 4032 Raphael Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4032 Raphael Drive have accessible units?
No, 4032 Raphael Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4032 Raphael Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4032 Raphael Drive has units with dishwashers.
