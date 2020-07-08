Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4021 Cavalry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4021 Cavalry Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:31 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4021 Cavalry Drive
4021 Cavalry Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4021 Cavalry Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, excellent location! - Make ready is being done so house is a mess. Getting all new paint and carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have any available units?
4021 Cavalry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 4021 Cavalry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Cavalry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Cavalry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive offer parking?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have a pool?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Cavalry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District