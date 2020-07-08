All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4021 Cavalry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4021 Cavalry Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:31 AM

4021 Cavalry Drive

4021 Cavalry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4021 Cavalry Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom, excellent location! - Make ready is being done so house is a mess. Getting all new paint and carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have any available units?
4021 Cavalry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4021 Cavalry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4021 Cavalry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4021 Cavalry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive offer parking?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have a pool?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have accessible units?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4021 Cavalry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4021 Cavalry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4021 Cavalry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District