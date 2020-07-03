Well maintained lovely house in west Plano. One story. It has with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, and a sun room. Quartz counter top in kitchen. New AC. Floored attic for easy storage. Great Plano schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3941 Burnley Drive have any available units?
3941 Burnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Burnley Drive have?
Some of 3941 Burnley Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Burnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Burnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.