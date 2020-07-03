All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3941 Burnley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3941 Burnley Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

3941 Burnley Drive

3941 Burnley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3941 Burnley Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained lovely house in west Plano. One story. It has with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study, and a sun room. Quartz counter top in kitchen. New AC. Floored attic for easy storage. Great Plano schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3941 Burnley Drive have any available units?
3941 Burnley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3941 Burnley Drive have?
Some of 3941 Burnley Drive's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3941 Burnley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3941 Burnley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3941 Burnley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3941 Burnley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3941 Burnley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3941 Burnley Drive offers parking.
Does 3941 Burnley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3941 Burnley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3941 Burnley Drive have a pool?
No, 3941 Burnley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3941 Burnley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3941 Burnley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3941 Burnley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3941 Burnley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District