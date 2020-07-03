2 level single house very big back yard with 3 bedrooms, master room is down stair. There is a game room upstair and be converted into the 4th bedroom. Close to Plano East Senior High School and walking Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3936 Shumard Oak Drive have any available units?
3936 Shumard Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 Shumard Oak Drive have?
Some of 3936 Shumard Oak Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 Shumard Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3936 Shumard Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.