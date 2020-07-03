All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3932 Bandera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3932 Bandera Drive
Last updated October 28 2019 at 6:02 PM

3932 Bandera Drive

3932 Bandera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3932 Bandera Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,216 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3932 Bandera Drive have any available units?
3932 Bandera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3932 Bandera Drive have?
Some of 3932 Bandera Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3932 Bandera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3932 Bandera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3932 Bandera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3932 Bandera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3932 Bandera Drive offer parking?
No, 3932 Bandera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3932 Bandera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3932 Bandera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3932 Bandera Drive have a pool?
No, 3932 Bandera Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3932 Bandera Drive have accessible units?
No, 3932 Bandera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3932 Bandera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3932 Bandera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District