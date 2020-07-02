All apartments in Plano
3928 Bosque Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 7:20 PM

3928 Bosque Drive

3928 Bosque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Bosque Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,074 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 Bosque Drive have any available units?
3928 Bosque Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 Bosque Drive have?
Some of 3928 Bosque Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 Bosque Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3928 Bosque Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 Bosque Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3928 Bosque Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3928 Bosque Drive offer parking?
No, 3928 Bosque Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3928 Bosque Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3928 Bosque Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 Bosque Drive have a pool?
No, 3928 Bosque Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3928 Bosque Drive have accessible units?
No, 3928 Bosque Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 Bosque Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3928 Bosque Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

