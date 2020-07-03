Rent Calculator
Last updated January 6 2020 at 10:20 PM
3924 Coronado Drive
3924 Coronado Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3924 Coronado Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have any available units?
3924 Coronado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3924 Coronado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Coronado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Coronado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Coronado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive offer parking?
No, 3924 Coronado Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Coronado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3924 Coronado Drive has a pool.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Coronado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 Coronado Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Coronado Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Coronado Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
