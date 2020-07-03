All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3909 Wild Oak Circle

3909 Wild Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Wild Oak Circle, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have any available units?
3909 Wild Oak Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have?
Some of 3909 Wild Oak Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Wild Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Wild Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Wild Oak Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3909 Wild Oak Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Wild Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Wild Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3909 Wild Oak Circle has a pool.
Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 3909 Wild Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Wild Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 Wild Oak Circle has units with dishwashers.

