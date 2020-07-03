All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:18 PM

3908 Cloudcrest Dr

3908 Cloudcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3908 Cloudcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have any available units?
3908 Cloudcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have?
Some of 3908 Cloudcrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3908 Cloudcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3908 Cloudcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3908 Cloudcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3908 Cloudcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3908 Cloudcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.

