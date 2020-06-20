3905 Denham Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new flooring May 2019. Landscaping just refreshed May 2019. Ready for immediate move in. Open concept floor plan. Master bedroom downstairs. Courtyard entry. Formal living and dining rooms. Oversized kitchen overlooking family room. Great central Plano location and Plano ISD. Pets negotiable. No smokers. No housing vouchers. No section 8 accepted. Check availability date.