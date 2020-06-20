Brand new flooring May 2019. Landscaping just refreshed May 2019. Ready for immediate move in. Open concept floor plan. Master bedroom downstairs. Courtyard entry. Formal living and dining rooms. Oversized kitchen overlooking family room. Great central Plano location and Plano ISD. Pets negotiable. No smokers. No housing vouchers. No section 8 accepted. Check availability date.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3905 Denham Way have any available units?
3905 Denham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3905 Denham Way have?
Some of 3905 Denham Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Denham Way currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Denham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Denham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3905 Denham Way is pet friendly.
Does 3905 Denham Way offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Denham Way offers parking.
Does 3905 Denham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Denham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Denham Way have a pool?
No, 3905 Denham Way does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Denham Way have accessible units?
No, 3905 Denham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Denham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Denham Way has units with dishwashers.
