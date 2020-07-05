Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3904 Dove Creek Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:39 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3904 Dove Creek Lane
3904 Dove Creek Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3904 Dove Creek Ln, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have any available units?
3904 Dove Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have?
Some of 3904 Dove Creek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3904 Dove Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3904 Dove Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 Dove Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3904 Dove Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3904 Dove Creek Lane offers parking.
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3904 Dove Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3904 Dove Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 3904 Dove Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 Dove Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 Dove Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
