Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:00 AM

3902 San Mateo Drive

3902 San Mateo Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3902 San Mateo Dr, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NICE DRIVE UP ON THIS 1-2 DUPLEX - FRESH PAINT - UPDATED ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS,
CERAMIC TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. NICE FENCED BACK YARD WITH ACCESS FROM THE LIVING DEN. READY FOR MOVE IN PROJECTED FOR 02-01-2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3902 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 San Mateo Drive have?
Some of 3902 San Mateo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3902 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 San Mateo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3902 San Mateo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive offer parking?
No, 3902 San Mateo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3902 San Mateo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have a pool?
No, 3902 San Mateo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have accessible units?
No, 3902 San Mateo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3902 San Mateo Drive has units with dishwashers.

