NICE DRIVE UP ON THIS 1-2 DUPLEX - FRESH PAINT - UPDATED ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS IN ALL BEDROOMS, CERAMIC TILE IN ALL WET AREAS. NICE FENCED BACK YARD WITH ACCESS FROM THE LIVING DEN. READY FOR MOVE IN PROJECTED FOR 02-01-2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3902 San Mateo Drive have any available units?
3902 San Mateo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 San Mateo Drive have?
Some of 3902 San Mateo Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 San Mateo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3902 San Mateo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.