All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3880 Dalston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3880 Dalston Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3880 Dalston Lane

3880 Dalston Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3880 Dalston Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You'll love living in this stylish home! The home has a fenced outdoor living space! This home features a fireplace in the family room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets and ample counter space. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 Dalston Lane have any available units?
3880 Dalston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3880 Dalston Lane have?
Some of 3880 Dalston Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 Dalston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Dalston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Dalston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3880 Dalston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3880 Dalston Lane offer parking?
No, 3880 Dalston Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3880 Dalston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Dalston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Dalston Lane have a pool?
No, 3880 Dalston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Dalston Lane have accessible units?
No, 3880 Dalston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Dalston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 Dalston Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District