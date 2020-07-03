3841 Parkmont Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2243 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace. Open kitchen concept with island and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite features dual sinks, luxury tub and walk in shower. Large backyard perfect for fur babies and family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



