Plano, TX
3841 Parkmont Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:40 PM

3841 Parkmont Drive

3841 Parkmont Drive · No Longer Available
Plano
Location

3841 Parkmont Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2243 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace. Open kitchen concept with island and plenty of cabinet space. Master suite features dual sinks, luxury tub and walk in shower. Large backyard perfect for fur babies and family gatherings. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have any available units?
3841 Parkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3841 Parkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3841 Parkmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 Parkmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 Parkmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive offer parking?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3841 Parkmont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3841 Parkmont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

