3833 Matterhorn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Well maintained and beautifully landscaped one story house. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in a great location close to shopping and lots of restaurants! Upgrades through out the house-granite countertops, travertine and laminate floor. All remainder carpet will be replaced with modern laminate floor before the new tenant moves in (yay, no carpet at all)! Split bedrooms. One of the rooms is a muti-function room with a sliding door-could be used as game room or a study. Nice high ceiling in the family room and dining room. All rooms are good size. Backyard has beautiful decks and a working hot tub. This will be a great classy home for the whole family to hang out together.