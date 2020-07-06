All apartments in Plano
3833 Matterhorn Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 10:41 AM

3833 Matterhorn Drive

3833 Matterhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3833 Matterhorn Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
hot tub
Well maintained and beautifully landscaped one story house. It has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in a great location close to shopping and lots of restaurants! Upgrades through out the house-granite countertops, travertine and laminate floor. All remainder carpet will be replaced with modern laminate floor before the new tenant moves in (yay, no carpet at all)! Split bedrooms. One of the rooms is a muti-function room with a sliding door-could be used as game room or a study. Nice high ceiling in the family room and dining room. All rooms are good size. Backyard has beautiful decks and a working hot tub. This will be a great classy home for the whole family to hang out together.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have any available units?
3833 Matterhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have?
Some of 3833 Matterhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3833 Matterhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3833 Matterhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 Matterhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3833 Matterhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive offer parking?
No, 3833 Matterhorn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 Matterhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3833 Matterhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3833 Matterhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 Matterhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3833 Matterhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

