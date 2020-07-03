3832 Lakedale Drive

Amenities

Amazing executive home for lease in Plano! Grand entry with winding staircase opens to 2 story family room with built ins. Outstanding kit features island, breakfast bar, desk, window seat in breakfast nook, & butler's pantry. Oversize master has seating area, tech center, entertainment center, wood floors, crown molding, jetted tub, spacious closet & his&her vanities. Private yard with board-on-board fence, pool-spa, expansive deck, & still room for a garden. 3 Car garage with storage. Pool maintained by landlord.