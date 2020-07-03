All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3832 Lakedale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3832 Lakedale Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:37 AM

3832 Lakedale Drive

3832 Lakedale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3832 Lakedale Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing executive home for lease in Plano! Grand entry with winding staircase opens to 2 story family room with built ins. Outstanding kit features island, breakfast bar, desk, window seat in breakfast nook, & butler's pantry. Oversize master has seating area, tech center, entertainment center, wood floors, crown molding, jetted tub, spacious closet & his&her vanities. Private yard with board-on-board fence, pool-spa, expansive deck, & still room for a garden. 3 Car garage with storage. Pool maintained by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Lakedale Drive have any available units?
3832 Lakedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 Lakedale Drive have?
Some of 3832 Lakedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 Lakedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Lakedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Lakedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3832 Lakedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3832 Lakedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3832 Lakedale Drive offers parking.
Does 3832 Lakedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Lakedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Lakedale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3832 Lakedale Drive has a pool.
Does 3832 Lakedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3832 Lakedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Lakedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3832 Lakedale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District