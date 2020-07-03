3825 Lakedale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system game room parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story single family house in Plano. Spacious foyer opens to second living room and formal dining. Wood floor in living room, hall way, and master bedroom. Kitchen features granite countertop, island, and butlers pantry. Huge master bedroom downstairs with sitting area, master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and walk-in-closet. Curved staircase with wrought iron. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large game room. 3 car garage, alarm system, sprinkler. Tons of upgrades. Famous Plano ISD. Easy access to 121, 75, and Dallas Tollway.