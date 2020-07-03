All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 Lakedale Drive

3825 Lakedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Lakedale Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story single family house in Plano. Spacious foyer opens to second living room and formal dining. Wood floor in living room, hall way, and master bedroom. Kitchen features granite countertop, island, and butlers pantry. Huge master bedroom downstairs with sitting area, master bath with jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and walk-in-closet. Curved staircase with wrought iron. 3 bedrooms upstairs with a large game room. 3 car garage, alarm system, sprinkler. Tons of upgrades. Famous Plano ISD. Easy access to 121, 75, and Dallas Tollway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Lakedale Drive have any available units?
3825 Lakedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3825 Lakedale Drive have?
Some of 3825 Lakedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3825 Lakedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Lakedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Lakedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Lakedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3825 Lakedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3825 Lakedale Drive offers parking.
Does 3825 Lakedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Lakedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Lakedale Drive have a pool?
No, 3825 Lakedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Lakedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3825 Lakedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Lakedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3825 Lakedale Drive has units with dishwashers.

