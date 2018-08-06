All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:55 PM

3820 Matterhorn Drive

3820 Matterhorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3820 Matterhorn Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing spacious home w tons of upgrades & designer features. Huge main Lvng. 2nd secluded lvng. 3rd lvng at back. Kitchen w stnls double oven, wine cooler, cooktop & venthood, great pantry w pull out drawers, brkfst bar, tons of cabt space. 4th BR on NW area of home w full bath. 2 BRs on NE area of house w full bath. Master at SE area w gorgeous stone tile shower. upgraded jet tub. Front dining and entry so pretty. Big fenced BY & circ drvwy. Fence 2017 Spacious utility. Owner will replace stainless coil cooktop with updated electric cooktop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have any available units?
3820 Matterhorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have?
Some of 3820 Matterhorn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 Matterhorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3820 Matterhorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 Matterhorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3820 Matterhorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3820 Matterhorn Drive offers parking.
Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 Matterhorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have a pool?
No, 3820 Matterhorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 3820 Matterhorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 Matterhorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3820 Matterhorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

