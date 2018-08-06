3820 Matterhorn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing spacious home w tons of upgrades & designer features. Huge main Lvng. 2nd secluded lvng. 3rd lvng at back. Kitchen w stnls double oven, wine cooler, cooktop & venthood, great pantry w pull out drawers, brkfst bar, tons of cabt space. 4th BR on NW area of home w full bath. 2 BRs on NE area of house w full bath. Master at SE area w gorgeous stone tile shower. upgraded jet tub. Front dining and entry so pretty. Big fenced BY & circ drvwy. Fence 2017 Spacious utility. Owner will replace stainless coil cooktop with updated electric cooktop.