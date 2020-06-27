Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3817 Yosemite Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3817 Yosemite Drive
3817 Yosemite Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3817 Yosemite Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest
Amenities
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New flooring and new paint throughout entire home! Great location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
3817 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 3817 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Yosemite Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 Yosemite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 Yosemite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
