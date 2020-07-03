Rent Calculator
3814 Timberlake Drive
3814 Timberlake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3814 Timberlake Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This house has two wings. One is for residential use. 2nd wing is vacant office space.
Only the residential wing is for rent that has 4 bed rooms, 2 full baths. 12 min. drive to UTD campus.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive have any available units?
3814 Timberlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3814 Timberlake Drive have?
Some of 3814 Timberlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 3814 Timberlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3814 Timberlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3814 Timberlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3814 Timberlake Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3814 Timberlake Drive offers parking.
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3814 Timberlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive have a pool?
No, 3814 Timberlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3814 Timberlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3814 Timberlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3814 Timberlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
