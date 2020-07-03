All apartments in Plano
3814 Timberlake Drive

Location

3814 Timberlake Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This house has two wings. One is for residential use. 2nd wing is vacant office space.
Only the residential wing is for rent that has 4 bed rooms, 2 full baths. 12 min. drive to UTD campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

