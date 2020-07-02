All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3813 Camino Drive

3813 Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Camino Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful one story 4 bed 3 bath home for rent located in east Plano surrounded by parks and woods, easy access to everything, 5-7 mins to US-75, 10 mins to DART park and ride. Large game room comes with closet and can be used as 5th bedroom or office. 3-way Split floor plan, large master and family room, newly upgrade double pane low-e vinyl windows and laminated floor. You can also enjoy the gorgeous backyard oasis with a crystal blue pool and spa and diving board, covered patio and 8ft BOB fence offers plenty of privacy for your summer entertainment. Fridge stays. Pool maintenance is included in price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Camino Drive have any available units?
3813 Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Camino Drive have?
Some of 3813 Camino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Camino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Camino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3813 Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 3813 Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Camino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Camino Drive has a pool.
Does 3813 Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3813 Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Camino Drive has units with dishwashers.

