3813 Camino Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful one story 4 bed 3 bath home for rent located in east Plano surrounded by parks and woods, easy access to everything, 5-7 mins to US-75, 10 mins to DART park and ride. Large game room comes with closet and can be used as 5th bedroom or office. 3-way Split floor plan, large master and family room, newly upgrade double pane low-e vinyl windows and laminated floor. You can also enjoy the gorgeous backyard oasis with a crystal blue pool and spa and diving board, covered patio and 8ft BOB fence offers plenty of privacy for your summer entertainment. Fridge stays. Pool maintenance is included in price.