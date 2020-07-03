All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3812 Yosemite Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3812 Yosemite Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3812 Yosemite Drive

3812 Yosemite Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3812 Yosemite Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
**Special! If you bring a deposit by 10/31, you will get 30 days of free rent!! Also, we will waive the application and admin fee!**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have any available units?
3812 Yosemite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 3812 Yosemite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Yosemite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Yosemite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Yosemite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive offer parking?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have a pool?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have accessible units?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3812 Yosemite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3812 Yosemite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District