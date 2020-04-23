All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3805 Pine Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3805 Pine Valley Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:36 AM

3805 Pine Valley Drive

3805 Pine Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3805 Pine Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story home with 3bedroom 2 full bathroom. Large family room open to the kitchen. Formal dining at the entry! . New Carpet less than one year! New painted less than one year!.Plano ISD schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
3805 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 3805 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 Pine Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3805 Pine Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3805 Pine Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 Pine Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3805 Pine Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3805 Pine Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 Pine Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District