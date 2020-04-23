Gorgeous one story home with 3bedroom 2 full bathroom. Large family room open to the kitchen. Formal dining at the entry! . New Carpet less than one year! New painted less than one year!.Plano ISD schools.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have any available units?
3805 Pine Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 Pine Valley Drive have?
Some of 3805 Pine Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 Pine Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3805 Pine Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.