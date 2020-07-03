3801 Appomattox Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Neatly maintained entertaining pool property positioned on mature landscaped corner homesite. Featuring private sparkling pool with spa. Granite kitchen counter tops with updated appliances. Master bedroom has living room with fireplace over looking pool area. Double bathing areas in master bath and large walk in closets.