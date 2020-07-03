All apartments in Plano
3801 Appomattox Circle
3801 Appomattox Circle

3801 Appomattox Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3801 Appomattox Circle, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Neatly maintained entertaining pool property positioned on mature landscaped corner homesite. Featuring private sparkling pool with spa. Granite kitchen counter tops with updated appliances. Master bedroom has living room with fireplace over looking pool area. Double bathing areas in master bath and large walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 Appomattox Circle have any available units?
3801 Appomattox Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 Appomattox Circle have?
Some of 3801 Appomattox Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 Appomattox Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3801 Appomattox Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 Appomattox Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3801 Appomattox Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3801 Appomattox Circle offer parking?
No, 3801 Appomattox Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3801 Appomattox Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3801 Appomattox Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 Appomattox Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3801 Appomattox Circle has a pool.
Does 3801 Appomattox Circle have accessible units?
No, 3801 Appomattox Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 Appomattox Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3801 Appomattox Circle has units with dishwashers.

