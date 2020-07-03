3801 Appomattox Circle

Neatly maintained entertaining pool property positioned on mature landscaped corner homesite. Featuring private sparkling pool with spa. Granite kitchen counter tops with updated appliances. Master bedroom has living room with fireplace over looking pool area. Double bathing areas in master bath and large walk in closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
