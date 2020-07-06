********* PLANO ISD **** 4 BEDROOM **** 3 FULL BATH ***** GORGEOUS & IMMACULATE ****STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANCES ****** KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER ****** WOOD FLOORS ******* LIGHT & BRIGHT ****** BIG LIVING ROOM ****** NICE AND GOOD SIZE BACK YARD ***** LIGHT & BRIGHT ***** YOU WOULD LOVE THIS HOUSE ******
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3728 Solarium Place have any available units?
3728 Solarium Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Solarium Place have?
Some of 3728 Solarium Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Solarium Place currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Solarium Place is not currently offering any rent specials.