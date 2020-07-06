All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:01 AM

3728 Solarium Place

Location

3728 Solarium Place, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
********* PLANO ISD **** 4 BEDROOM **** 3 FULL BATH ***** GORGEOUS & IMMACULATE ****STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANCES ****** KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER ****** WOOD FLOORS ******* LIGHT & BRIGHT ****** BIG LIVING ROOM ****** NICE AND GOOD SIZE BACK YARD ***** LIGHT & BRIGHT ***** YOU WOULD LOVE THIS HOUSE ******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3728 Solarium Place have any available units?
3728 Solarium Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3728 Solarium Place have?
Some of 3728 Solarium Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3728 Solarium Place currently offering any rent specials?
3728 Solarium Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3728 Solarium Place pet-friendly?
No, 3728 Solarium Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3728 Solarium Place offer parking?
No, 3728 Solarium Place does not offer parking.
Does 3728 Solarium Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3728 Solarium Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3728 Solarium Place have a pool?
Yes, 3728 Solarium Place has a pool.
Does 3728 Solarium Place have accessible units?
No, 3728 Solarium Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3728 Solarium Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3728 Solarium Place has units with dishwashers.

