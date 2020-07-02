All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3720 Skyline Drive

3720 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Skyline Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very spacious and bight house. Wood floors throughout the first floor, granite countertops and updated appliances, newer carpet and fresh paint. Great location, close to parks and shopping, and great Plano schools. Good size backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Skyline Drive have any available units?
3720 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 3720 Skyline Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3720 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

