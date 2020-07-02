Very spacious and bight house. Wood floors throughout the first floor, granite countertops and updated appliances, newer carpet and fresh paint. Great location, close to parks and shopping, and great Plano schools. Good size backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3720 Skyline Drive have any available units?
3720 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 3720 Skyline Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.