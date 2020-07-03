All apartments in Plano
3636 Curbstone Way

3636 Curbstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

3636 Curbstone Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Ideally located Plano home in quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shops, restaurants & Hwy 75. Spacious living areas with open concept kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors, curved stairs with wrought iron railings & tray ceilings throughout give this home a luxurious feel. Great split bedroom layout with master suite located downstairs & additional bedrooms upstairs. Master suite features dual sinks, jetted tub, huge walking closet & separate shower. Generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Backyard is the perfect space for entertaining with huge yard space and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3636 Curbstone Way have any available units?
3636 Curbstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3636 Curbstone Way have?
Some of 3636 Curbstone Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3636 Curbstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
3636 Curbstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3636 Curbstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 3636 Curbstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3636 Curbstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 3636 Curbstone Way offers parking.
Does 3636 Curbstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3636 Curbstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3636 Curbstone Way have a pool?
No, 3636 Curbstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 3636 Curbstone Way have accessible units?
No, 3636 Curbstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3636 Curbstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3636 Curbstone Way has units with dishwashers.

