3636 Curbstone Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Ideally located Plano home in quiet neighborhood with convenient access to shops, restaurants & Hwy 75. Spacious living areas with open concept kitchen and breakfast area. Hardwood floors, curved stairs with wrought iron railings & tray ceilings throughout give this home a luxurious feel. Great split bedroom layout with master suite located downstairs & additional bedrooms upstairs. Master suite features dual sinks, jetted tub, huge walking closet & separate shower. Generous sized bedrooms with walk-in closets. Backyard is the perfect space for entertaining with huge yard space and covered patio.