All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3632 Mason Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3632 Mason Drive
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:14 AM

3632 Mason Drive

3632 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3632 Mason Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home in W Plano, close to HWY121. Walking distance to Taylor Elementary and Fowler Middle school in Frisco ISD! Built in Storm shelter inside! Extensive textured wood flooring! Kraftmaid cabinets upto the ceiling, granite counters, under cabinet lighting, UM sink, SS appliances, large island, pantry, breakfast bar & matching crown. Large living area w added wet bar, overlooks beautiful backyard perfect for barbecue and entertainment, w covered patio, lush landscaping & gazebo w water feature. Sizeable master retreat w coffered ceiling w expanded crown. Master bath updated w granite counters w wall accent tile, flooring, shower surround, plumbing &lighting. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stays!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Mason Drive have any available units?
3632 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 Mason Drive have?
Some of 3632 Mason Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3632 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3632 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3632 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 3632 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3632 Mason Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Mason Drive have a pool?
No, 3632 Mason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 3632 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District