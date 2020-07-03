3632 Mason Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in W Plano, close to HWY121. Walking distance to Taylor Elementary and Fowler Middle school in Frisco ISD! Built in Storm shelter inside! Extensive textured wood flooring! Kraftmaid cabinets upto the ceiling, granite counters, under cabinet lighting, UM sink, SS appliances, large island, pantry, breakfast bar & matching crown. Large living area w added wet bar, overlooks beautiful backyard perfect for barbecue and entertainment, w covered patio, lush landscaping & gazebo w water feature. Sizeable master retreat w coffered ceiling w expanded crown. Master bath updated w granite counters w wall accent tile, flooring, shower surround, plumbing &lighting. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer stays!