Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3628 Mason Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 11:00 PM

3628 Mason Drive

3628 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Mason Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a home that doesn't feel like a rental? This is the one! Beautiful home with elegant touches throughout. Wood floors greet you as you enter the home and find the stacked formals on your left. The large family room opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. The master bedroom is private and the master bathroom is updated with a nice shower and tub combo and double vanities. An oversized patio will allow you to enjoy your backyard. Excellent location with great schools. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Mason Drive have any available units?
3628 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3628 Mason Drive have?
Some of 3628 Mason Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3628 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 3628 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3628 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Mason Drive have a pool?
No, 3628 Mason Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 3628 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

