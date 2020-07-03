3628 Mason Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a home that doesn't feel like a rental? This is the one! Beautiful home with elegant touches throughout. Wood floors greet you as you enter the home and find the stacked formals on your left. The large family room opens to the kitchen and breakfast room. The master bedroom is private and the master bathroom is updated with a nice shower and tub combo and double vanities. An oversized patio will allow you to enjoy your backyard. Excellent location with great schools. Don't miss this one!