All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3626 Hilltop Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3626 Hilltop Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3626 Hilltop Lane
3626 Hilltop Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3626 Hilltop Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very convenience location. Close to everything. Property in a very good condition, laminate floor, split bedrooms, ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane have any available units?
3626 Hilltop Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3626 Hilltop Lane have?
Some of 3626 Hilltop Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3626 Hilltop Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Hilltop Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Hilltop Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3626 Hilltop Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Hilltop Lane offers parking.
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Hilltop Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane have a pool?
No, 3626 Hilltop Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane have accessible units?
No, 3626 Hilltop Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Hilltop Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 Hilltop Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
